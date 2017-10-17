Duff Street United Methodist's Drug Awareness Presentation

A local church is doing all that it can to impact the drug epidemic here in Clarksburg. The Duff Street Methodist Church held a drug awareness presentation open to members of the community Tuesday night.

The event was sponsored by the United Methodist Women group. Speakers representing organizations on the front line of the drug issue spoke in front of church and community members. They stressed community involvement, education, and open minds to help people effected by drug abuse. The speakers shared stories and the message that anyone can be effected by drug abuse regardless of who they are and that it is up to community members to bring awareness to the drug epidemic.

"We're having this meeting to be more aware of what's happening in our community with the problems with drugs" said Carolyn Green, the president of United Methodist Women. "We figure knowledge is power and we need to be more educated on how to combat the problem."

If you or anyone you know needs help you can call the west Virginia help line at 304-356-5840