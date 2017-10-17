Randolph County Board of Education Discusses Properties

Randolph County Board of Education held a regular meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the status of Homestead and Valley Head Elementary schools.

Both communities are interested in taking over the properties. Valley Head Library would like to take over the some of the school property, including the playground and equipment. Superintendent, Gabriel Devono said the board will have to go through the closing process with the State Board before moving forward with the Homestead facility.

“The state board gave us emergency closing on it. We still have to go through the process of having the meetings and we will do all that process and go to the state board in December sometime and ask them to officially close it, and then we will work with the Homestead Historical Society and get it deeded over to them,” said Superintendent Devono.

The board will decide on whether or not to auction Valley Head Elementary School building at a later date. Some interested parties have come forward.