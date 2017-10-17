National Alliance for Law Enforcement Supporters Host 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat

The Meadowbrook Mall hosted the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat with Law Enforcement Tuesday, as well as plenty of Halloween items available in Spirit Halloween Tent.

Police cruisers from all over Harrison County participated in the trunk or treat with their trunks all featuring a different Halloween theme. Organizers of the National Alliance for Law Enforcement Supporters said their mission to provide support to law enforcement as well as families of law enforcement officers, especially during a time of need.

“Its tough times for police officers the last several years, so we wanted kids to be able to be given an opportunity to have positive experience with law enforcement,” said Melissa Matheny, National Alliance for Law Enforcement Supporters.

Matheny said trunk or treat at Meadowbrook Mall provides a safe environment kids and ease of mind for the parents not having to worry about going through every piece of candy.

“Its great for people to know that they can come out and get safe candy interact with areas law enforcement and have a good time,” said Chief Dep. Scott Lattea, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

National Alliance for Law Enforcement Support said a lot of stores in the Meadowbrook Mall donated candy to the officers to hand out. The festivities wrapped up with a magic show in front of the Spirit of Halloween Tent.