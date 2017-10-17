Clarksburg Mission Needs 50 New Mattresses

The Clarksburg Mission opens its doors to those in need 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Meeting the needs of those who need them can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to its latest project.

"The mattresses that we have get a lot of hard use," said Chris Mullett, Executive Director of the Clarksburg Mission.

Mullet said nearly 95 people seek the mission for shelter, and that is where the latest need comes in.

"We need 50 mattresses. Each of them will cost $50, so we are trying to raise $4,000 to buy these mattresses," explained Mullett.

The mattresses that need replaced are specifically designed for community living.

"These are special mattresses. They are not seemed at the edges like a traditional mattress that would allow bed bugs to hide. These are actually folded under and heat sealed so that it is a much better technology for community living, like at the mission or a college dormitory," added Mullett.

Helping people get up on the right side of the bed and putting the right foot forward is the support the mission provides to its residents but giving residents the resources they need is getting harder and harder to do.

"Studies have shown that there are less families that are giving charitably. The families that are still giving as well or better than they have ever given, but there are just less of them. We really need people who will step up in our community to be monthly supporters with $25, $50, $100 a month that we can count on," said Mullett.

A day of hope for one resident costs the mission $25 per day, and Mullett says its standing donations from the community that helps them serve the community best.

The mission said they hope to encourage the community to support this project, through a donation of any size.