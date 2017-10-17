Elkins' Students Eat Lunch With Local Heroes

Students at North Elementary School in Elkins ate lunch with local firefighters, police officers, public officials, and much more.

Lunch with a Hero is an opportunity for students to see their heroes aren’t just in the pages of a comic book or on the television screen. Local heroes answered questions about what they do and visited with students from every grade.

“My job, I am a firefighter, fire rescue. Came here today just to—they are asking questions on what all we do and just explain that to them. They are asking a little bit of everything, what we do, just a little bit of everything, what our job is and what it all entails,” said Elkins Firefighter Tyler Harris.

This was the first of several lunches Principal Cindy Bodkins has planned. Next month students will lunch with local veterans.