Elkins Water Treatment Plant Near Completion

The City of Elkins has been working since March of 2016 on a $37 million water improvement project, which includes a brand new facility, reservoir, and raw water intake site.

Construction crews are still on location at the new treatment facility. Plans are underway to transition employees from the old plant to the new starting December and be fully at the new facility early Spring.

The plant can produce more water than was possible at the previous location using a gravity-fed system and innovative filtration system.

“We are going to have a reliable water supply for a lot of years down the road in the future, and that’s something that we really haven’t been able to say to this point. We have back-up generation, both here and down at the raw water pumps. So, if the power goes out we can still produce water at the old plant we could not do that,” said Elkins Operation Manager Bob Pingley.

The installation of a new generator allows water service to continue during a power outage, just in time for the winter weather.