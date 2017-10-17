United Way and Kroger to Hold Annual Full-Service Food Drive

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties and Kroger are teaming up on Wednesday, October 18th for the 20th Annual Full-Service Food Drive.

“This food drive is important because it brings all of our community members together,” said Beth Elyard, Family Resource Network Manager for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties. “We work with local food pantries. We have 11 food pantries in our county that are part of the Food and Hunger Committee and we work together to make sure food is distributed through every neighborhood.”

Donations of non-perishable items like soups, canned fruits and vegetables and peanut butter are needed. Personal items such as toothpaste, personal soap, paper towels and toilet paper as well as baby items will also be accepted at Kroger stores in Sabraton, Evansdale and Suncrest.

“Kroger wants to make it easy for everyone in the community to come together and fight hunger,” said Tim Burton, Store Manager at the Sabraton Kroger.

“There is a large percentage of our population that does have food insecurity everyday,” Elyard added. “They’re not sure where their next meal is coming from, so we need to meet that need by those of us who can contribute.”

In addition to ending hunger in Monongalia County, Kroger has also started a national campaign called ‘Zero Hunger, Zero Waste’.

“That is actually a pledge that Kroger is gonna commit to through 2025 to make sure that the people we serve in our communities, that nobody goes hungry,” explained Burton.

Monetary donations may also be made.

All items and donations will be accepted from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at all three locations.