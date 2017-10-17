Rosenbaum Family House Launches "Comforts of Home" Challenge

“Our overall goal here is to be a home away from home,” said Jillian Zangari, Development Officer for WVU Medicine's Rosenbaum Family House when talking about the home.

The Rosenbaum Family House continues to be a home away from home at little to no cost for patients and their families with the support of volunteers and donations from the community.

“Hilda Rosenbaum, the original founder of the Family House, she traveled the nation with her children who were battling cystic fibrosis and she slept in chairs,” Zangari said. “She slept in cars. Her overall goal was to have that never happen here in Morgantown if she can help it.”

To keep Hilda’s mission alive, the Rosenbaum Family House has launched the “Comforts of Home” Challenge and is asking the community, it’s supporters and past guests for help.

“This place has been a God send for us,” said Linda Ashby, who is staying at the Rosenbaum Family House. “It saves us a lot on traveling time.”

“I’m not allowed to be more than 30 minutes away from the hospital, so compared to us living two hours away it helps a lot,” Jason Ashby said. “Especially considering anything could happen at any second.”

All donations, large or small, help the guests at the Rosenbaum Family House in a variety of ways and make a difference.

The challenge’s goal is to raise $10,000 and your donation could sponsor a specific activity or service. For example, $25 provides paper plates and cutlery for a week. $50 provides eight replacement fitted sheets for guest beds. $100 helps lodge five families for one night. $500 provides hot, homemade meals for 50 guests for two nights. $2,500 provides dinner for 50 guests for two weeks.

“We do dinners Monday through Friday,” Zangari explained. “We have community groups who will come in to provide those. If we don’t, that falls on us, so we have to you know purchase food and things like that. We also have free laundry, no coin machines.”

Inside the Rosenbaum Family House guests also have access to a full kitchen, a children’s playroom, all day coffee bar and much more.

Last year, the Rosenbaum Family House helped 1,650 families, 1,336 of which were from West Virginia. No one is turned away regardless of their ability to pay and families can keep the room for as long as needed while their loved one is a patient at WVU Medicine.

“We’re big fans of saying you can’t take care of someone if you don’t take care of yourself either,” Zangari said.

“You don’t feel like you’re living in a hotel here,” Linda Ashby continued. “We’re all family, or at least I feel that way.”

100 percent of the online donations will go directly to the Rosenbaum Family House.

To donate before the challenge ends on November 8th, visit advancing.wvu.edu/RFHComforts