Beginner's Beekeeping Class in Clarksburg Set for Saturday

A trending topic gaining a lot of buzz is making your own honey.

Many people are choosing to make their own honey and other beeswax products, and making honey is a task that requires training and skill.

The North Central West Virginia Beekeeper's Association is hosting a beginner's beekeeping Saturday, October 21 at the Clarksburg 4-H Club. Registration for the course is $25 per participant.

"They will be learning honey bee biology and how to inspect a hive and how to get your boxes and bee hives put together and how to put the bees into the boxes, things to watch out for in terms of diseases and pests, how to harvest your honey," said Michael Staddon, president.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday and the course begins at 8:30 a.m.