Test It Tuesday: Red Copper 5 Minute Chef

Let's face it: even the most established chefs are looking for the latest gadgets and trends to help them prepare meals! Cathy Mitchell is back to help us try out the Red Copper 5 Minute Chef - an apparatus that promises to make a variety of different dishes in just minutes! But is it worth even a second of your time?

A couple of weeks ago, WBOY producer Nika Anschuetz asked if we could test this product! I am familiar with the Red Copper brand, but I had no idea what this product was.

"Cathy Mitchell - my girl - she makes lots of different stuff for cooking, and this is supposed to be like - anyone can do it, five minutes. I only ever have five minutes. I really wanted to test this," said Anschuetz.

In the infomercial, Cathy Mitchell makes omelets, chicken, steaks, so it could be for anything.

"She makes desserts - I'm really excited. So it looks like it can be used for every meal - breakfast, lunch, and dinner! You kind of close it like a George Foreman, but everything is contained. It wouldn't leak out like a George Foreman, and you let it cook there and warm there for five minutes, and you're supposed to have a delicious meal. I'm very excited," said Anschuetz.

It took the 5 Minute Chef a few minutes to heat up, so in the meantime, Nika did some prep work. Then it was time to cook!

"It was really, really convenient and super quick. Personally, I like my omelets done in a pan better, but if I was super busy and needed to get out, it would have been perfect. Just like the commercial, I literally wiped it clean. We cooked chicken and an egg in it, and the cleanup was no hassle," said Anschuetz.

I asked Nika if it was something she'd recommend.

"Yes! Definitely! I have a George Foreman, and I paid the same price for it. You can do more with a George Foreman because it's bigger, but with this - the convenience. And you can't do eggs with it. I mean, you could, but it would just splatter everywhere. It's definitely worth a shot. It's not too expensive," said Anschuetz.

Watch out, Cathy Mitchell! We're coming for you!

This product costs $39.99.