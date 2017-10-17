Officials Issue Reminder Regarding Underage Drinking

The Law Enforcement Agencies serving Monongalia County issued a reminder Tuesday regarding the dangers of using fraudulent identifications, identification cards and underage alcohol abuse.

The release said the practice of purchasing and or consuming alcoholic beverages could have significant consequences to personal health, the health of others and key privileges for underage persons.

"Under West Virginia Code, §17B-3-12, there is a mandatory suspension of driving privileges for:

1. Display or possession of any fictitious or altered identification.

2. Loaning or giving an identification to another person for any unlawful or fraudulent purpose.

3. Displaying or representing any identification not issued to the person in possession."

The release went on to say that identification cards are considered any permit, identification card, or driver’s license issued by any state.

Local law enforcement said they will work in conjunction with the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration and local businesses to identify, seize and charge anyone utilizing fraudulent identifications in order to gain access to any bar, nightclub or venue or for the purpose of purchasing alcoholic beverages while underage.