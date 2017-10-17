2 Arrested on Heroin, Cocaine Charges

A Detroit man and a Morgantown woman are behind bars after members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force found drugs in a Monongalia County apartment.

Members of the Task Force, the Morgantown Police Special Response Team, and the Morgantown Police Department executed a search warrant at an apartment on Baird Street Monday, according to officials. There, they found heroin, crack cocaine and money.

Titus Dove, 24, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver heroin.

Kayla Prince, 26, of Morgantown, was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver crack cocaine.

They have been booked in the North Central Regional Jail. Bail has not yet been set.