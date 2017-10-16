Mountain East Releases Preseason Basketball Polls

Coming off its run to the Division II national championship game a season ago, Fairmont State is picked to finish second in the Mountain East Conference this season.

First-year head coach Joe Mazzulla doesn't necessarily like that.

"I don't think we're very good right now. I think we stink, actually," said Mazzulla. "I tell our guys that all the time, so now because of this poll, I have to go back and tell them, 'see guys, now they think you're pretty good,' and I don't really want to do that."

The Falcons will only return one starter from last year's squad, and they've lost two All-Americans. Mazzulla understands that his team has a lot of work to do to return to that level of play.

"I'm just going to tell them now that they're not very good, so we'll see how that plays out," he said.

Elsewhere in the men's basketball preseason poll, West Virginia Wesleyan is tabbed sixth, while Glenville state is picked to finish ninth.

On the women's side, Glenville State is the preseason favorite to repeat as regular season conference champion. The Lady Pioneers top the preseason poll in Kim Stephens' second season as head coach. She'll lead a team that features eight returners, who combined to average roughly 70 points per game last year.

“I love the group that we have. They’re a special bunch of young ladies," said Stephens. "I have very high expectations for them this season, so we’re excited.”

It's a different story for Fairmont State and long-time women's basketball coach Steve McDonald. None of the Falcons' starters will return, leaving McDonald left with an inexperienced group of players. His team is picked to finish sixth this season.

Vicky Bullett and West Virginia Wesleyan are pegged ninth in the conference.