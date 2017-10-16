The 10th Annual Perry G. Fine Lecture Series Focuses on Opioids

The 10th Annual Perry G. Fine Lecture Series took place Monday at the West Virginia University Health Sciences Center. The symposium focused on how to advance the lives of patients living with advanced illness, as well as pain care and how to responsibly manage pain.

“It’s going to bring a lot of leadership throughout the West Virginia University healthcare campus to one place to try and reconcile the oftentimes seemingly conflicting issues of how we get highly responsible high quality pain care to West Virginians,” said Fine.

Fine hosted the first pain summit in West Virginia, and now has a goal that the medical professionals in West Virginia are trying hard to make a reality.

“To use the proper resources so that we can treat pain as effectively as possible, when possible without opioids, but if opioids are absolutely required to be able to use them responsibly and effectively, minimizing any adverse effects from them. Either on the individual, or on society.”

President and CEO of West Virginia Caring, Malene Davis, was also on hand, and has used the lectureship as a tool to advance the cause.

“Throughout our state of West Virginia, this is being addressed. And, the best thought leaders are being asked to come to Morgantown from across the country. We’re seeking all the best people and we have for the past decade through this lectureship,” said Davis.

“We all need to be focused and work together in approaching this issue that we have,” Davis added.