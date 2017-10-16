Fresenius Kidney Care Opens in Buckhannon

The Upshur County community welcomed another new business to the Buckhannon area Monday afternoon.

Fresenius Kidney Care held an open house for its new location at the Northridge Plaza Monday.

The new location offers a local place for dialysis treatments, and staff said many of their clients who lived in the area are glad to have a nearby place to go.

"We're really happy to be here in Buckhannon. We do have patients who live in this area, so it's nice for them to be able to come to their own hometown and then have their treatments here instead of having to travel," said Fresenius's Jessi Boddy.

The business also offers training for people to take dialysis treatments themselves at home.