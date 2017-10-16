Harrison County Sheriff Announces New Grant To Fight Drug Use

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department will soon be getting a new tool to help tackle the drug problem around the area.

Sheriff Robert Matheny announced a grant to compile statistics on drug use in the area during a meeting of the Harrison County Prevention Partnership this morning.

The grant will start in Harrison County and can provide a better picture of the challenges facing the state.

"We'll be working with some factual numbers, and they'll be local numbers, and they'll be real numbers, sometimes they'll be up-to-date as far as real-time," said Matheny.

The department will first hire analysts to begin the work before offering its work outside of the county as well.