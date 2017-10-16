Pierpont Community & Technical College Receives Grant to Launch Early College Academy

Pierpont's Early College Academy was launched on Monday.

The initiative is being launched to help increase the number of students that attend college.

The Benedum Foundation presented Pierpont Community & Technical College with a check that will provide the funding necessary to carry out the academy.

"Because of course, we have to supply instructors, and course materials, and that sort of thing," said Johnny Moore, President of the Pierpont Community and Technicaly College. "So, they are helping us to put the foundation in place so that we can eventually extend this out to other tech centers within our region."

This program will expose more West Virginia high school students to the college environment by having Pierpont work with eight local technical schools that are connected with high schools in the area.