Lewis County Commission Approves Fire Levy Vote

Another vote is now set on a levy to support Lewis County fire departments.

During an emergency session this morning, the Lewis County Commission approved the proposal of a ballot question to pass a levy in the county.

The vote is being requested by the Lewis County Fire Board, who fell just short of passing the measure in 2016.

"The fire board is going to cover the cost of the election, so this is going to come out of their coffers," said Lewis County Clerk Cindy Rowan.

The County Clerk's office is already working to find poll workers for the vote. Election day for the measure is set for January 6, 2018