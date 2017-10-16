West Virginia County Commissioners to Visit the White House

This Thursday, county commissioners from across the state will have the opportunity to visit the White House.

This includes Don Smith, a member of the Preston County Commission, who was invited to attend the West Virginia County Commissioners Day at the White House.

A tour will be given and a conference is being held, where national and local issues will be discussed.

Commissioners will be meeting with the Secretary Laborer Alexander Acosta.

"Really, the opportunity to talk to and hear from these different agency heads about some the things we have to interface with them with our local problems. Also to try and influence some of the national things that are going on," Smith said.

Preston County Commissioners say some of the main issues they hope to bring to the table are tax reforms and the opioid epidemic.