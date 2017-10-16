Tips to Winterize Your Home

With the colder weather rapidly approaching, there are some tips that can be used to help winterize your home.

A lot of heat evaporates through the home in the winter, out windows and doors because they are improperly sealed.

Draft guards for the bottom of your door, and window insulation film help with this problem.

For extra drafty windows and doors, caulking can be used to fill the gaps.

There are also many other products hardware stores provide to keep the cold out and the heat in, in the winter.

"We have felt and weather stripping that goes around doors and windows. If you have a heated garage, we have the stripping that goes around your garage doors. We have infrared guns that can track the heat in your home and see if any air or heat is escaping your home," said Chuck Wright, Assistant Store Manager of Lowe's Home Improvement in Morgantown.

Another important task to do in order to winterize a home is cleaning out gutters so that water can flow freely and prevent icicles.