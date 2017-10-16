LaAsmar, Romano Win Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week" for Second Time

Notre Dame's Sam Romano made one of the best catches you'll see on a high school football field.

In Friday's win over Parkersburg Catholic, an off-balance Romano caught a Ryan LaAsmar pass with one hand. Area football fans were clearly impressed -- more than 75 percent of voters chose this play as our Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week" for Week 8.

This is the second time this season that LaAsmar and Romano have earned Connexion of the Week honors.

Watch the Honda SportsZone every Friday night at 11:10 p.m. for more Connexion of the Week nominees.

2017 Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Week” winners:

Week 1: Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer (Notre Dame)

Week 2: Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle (Robert C. Byrd)

Week 3: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)

Week 4: Dakota Holt to Tucker Knisell to Jacob Brady (Preston)

Week 5: Clay Bailey to Amir Richardson (University)

Week 6: Justyn Dean to Jesse Marks (Gilmer Co.)

Week 7: Kobie Carpenter to Cory Fazalare (Lincoln)

Week 8: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)