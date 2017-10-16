Clarksburg Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in North View

A Clarksburg man was arrested and charged after an armed robbery on Sunday.

Jonathan Harris, Jr., also known as Bam Bam, 27, robbed a man at gunpoint on Hamill Avenue in the North View area of Clarksburg, according to the Clarksburg Police Department.

Harris took approximately $840 from the victim, police said.

Witnesses heard a scream and saw Harris and another unknown, white man holding the victim down, police said. A firearm was found in another witnesses' yard, which matched the victim's description. The witness said he saw Harris hiding in his yard and found the firearm after he left, according to court documents.

Harris has prior felony convictions, police said, including assault during the commission of a felony. He is now charged with first-degree robbery and person prohibited from possessing a firearm and is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.