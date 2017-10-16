West Virginia State Police are searching for a Monongalia County man wanted for sexual assault.

Giovanni George is approximately 6'2" and weighs 155 pounds with brown hair and a red tattoo of lips on the left side of his neck, police said.

George is wanted for second-degree sexual assault.

If you have any information on George's whereabouts, contact the Morgantown Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-285-3200.