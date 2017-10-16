Last Day to Register for FEMA

Flooding in late July took a toll on the affected areas of the Mountain State.

West Virginians have only one more day to apply for FEMA assistance.

Flood victims from Marion, Wetzel, Marshall and Harrison counties are eligible to apply for funding.

The deadline to register is October 17 at midnight.

"Registrations the most important part," said Thomas Kempton, FEMA public information officer. "You won't know if you for assistance from the federal government unless you register, and we don't have any of the disaster recovery centers open in the affected areas. Those are all closed, but you can still register by phone by calling 1-800-621 FEMA."

You can also apply online and appeal past decisions. Click here to learn how to apply or appeal a past decision.