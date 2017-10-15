Site Prayer For One King Sports New Location

A local ministry organization is hoping to build their own central location after receiving a church donation of land.

One King Sports is a Chirstian organization that hosts sports leagues for young children in safe and competition friendly environments. The games focus on bringing the community together and allowing children to have fun. The groups hopes to instill biblical lessons, teamwork, and leadership skills in the young members.

The group has survived so far by holding their games at local churches and schools. But, with over 300 members in their basketball league, it would be more efficient to have one location for all the sports. This is becoming a reality with a donation of 4 acres of land from Horizons Church. The organization now has a site upon which to build and will hold future fundraisers to collect the funds for construction.

Board leaders and group members held a prayer on the site to bless the land, send hopes for future success, and thank God.

"We use sports as a vehicle to give the message of God and this life style to the community." said Ricky Hitt co-founder and president of the group. "So having one central location for us makes it a lot easier, less of a burden to execute all of our sports leagues."

Anyone who wants to donate to construction or volunteer as a coach can visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Onekingsports/