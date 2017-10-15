Local Resort Hosts Bridal Open House

A number of local brides spent Sunday afternoon at Stonewall Jackson Resort getting ready for their big day at a bridal open house.

The open house allows brides to see all the resort has to offer in addition to meeting with different recommended vendors.

Multiple fully-decorated reception areas were on display for the brides to see.

"We want our brides to realize that when they have a wedding at Stonewall Resort they are our number one priority that day. When they walk in, they're royalty with us," said Danetta Snyder, resort catering sales manager.

The resort expected about 120 people to visit the resort for the open house.