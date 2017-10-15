West Virginia University Has DiversiTEA Event

The West Virginia University Office of Multicultural Programs and four other clubs and organizations celebrated an Indian holiday on campus, Sunday.
These four groups held a DiversiTEA event where the Indian holiday of Navratri could be recognized by any WVU student. Not only were Indian tea and desserts served, but Indian dance, culture and tradition were a big part of the afternoon in the Mountainlair. University representatives were excited to help with the celebration.
It’s basically a way of infusing culture, a different culture, into the University, and giving people exposure as well as giving the Indian students here a voice and a presence on campus,” said Jason Burns, program specialist for the Office of Multicultural Programs.
One of the organizers was the Morgantown Chapter of the Association for India’s Development.
