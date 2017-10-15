Wesleyan Diversity Day Honors Educator

Looking back on the good and bad of American history is important in order to make progress.

Sunday the West Virginia Wesleyan and Buckhannon communities joined together to do just that in remembrance of Charles William Warfield, Sr.

Warfield was an educator at a one-room school house in Buckhannon during segregation.

His family members and other officials rededicated Warfield Way in Buckhannon and unveiled a plaque in his honor.

"He made great sacrifices," said Charles Warfield III, Warfield Senior's grandson. "He taught English and history, he was the athletic coach and when the floors were dirty he was the custodian as well. So he had to do all of that to reach to reach his goal of educating those that were coming up."

"And to be sure there is good and bad in this story. The fact that we have to think about a time not too long ago when black kids couldn't go to school with white kids but nevertheless persevered and became well educated members of our society, that's the legacy we want to feature," said David McCauley, Buckhannon mayor and professor at West Virginia Wesleyan.

The dedication was a part of the city's annual diversity day.