Teachers Learn Kid-Friendly Yoga

Yoga is a popular form of exercise that's most often practiced by adults.

Sunday a group of teachers spent time learning child-friendly yoga techniques to take back to students.

Kidding Around Yoga is a tool used in classrooms, community centers and other venues to help release energy and stress using songs, crafts and a number of other activities.

"So much of our world demands that children grow up and bear things, bear witness to things too big for them to process at their age. So this is an age appropriate activity designed to foster the development of children while managing the stressors of life," said Katie Rose, Kidding Around Yoga teacher/ trainer.

The Harrison County Family Resource Network and the Harrison County Prevention Partnership are planning to try out the yoga classes for students in a couple local schools.