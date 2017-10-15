Jewel City Church Opens New Location

Jewel City Church opened up a new facility in Maulsby Cove of Meadowbrook on Sunday.

"We believe here at Jewel City that the more people that come in, it's the more hands and feet that are going out and so to see more people come in knowing that their lives can be impacted and then that can turn around and they go out these doors and impact someone else's life is a very exciting thing to be a part of," said Erik Hustead, Associate Pastor at Jewel City Church.

Jewel City Church started in 1994 and has continued to grow every year. The vision was set for this new location 13 years ago. And now, this vision is a reality.

"We walked out onto this property and cast vision that one day our new church would be right here. About six years ago, we broke ground here on this property and built a family life center, and so, here we are today," said Hustead.

This is a 59 thousand square foot facility that seats 1200 people in the sanctuary. There are also other parts of the church that are available for the community to use.

"We have a large gymnasium that we open open up to the community for sports teams to come in and practice. We have a softball field, we have two soccer fields that are used just about every night of the week. We have 68 acres of land here that we opened up. We have foot ball teams practice and there's just a lot going on and there's something for everyone," said Hustead.

Every ministry in the church has new and improved areas including the state of the art kids cove junior youth facility.

"There's been a lot of excitement the last couple of weeks, of people just volunteers by the hundreds just coming out to do anything that they can to make sure that today was 100% ready and ready for everyone to walk in the doors," said Hustead.

Services at Jewel City Church are held every Sunday morning at 10 o'clock, Sunday evenings at 6 o'clock, and Wednesday evenings at 6:30.