Mon Health EMS Operations On Mountaineer Gamedays

While the Mountaineers prepare for a home game and the parking lot outside of the Milan Puskar Stadium begins to fill with tailgaters, paramedics with Mon Health Emergency Medical Services are already on duty.

"It's really a team effort. We rely on everybody. Without the crews, we couldn't make it successful," said Patrick Cornell, Special Operations Supervisor with Mon Health EMS.

The collaborative effort of the Mon Health EMS team during game days covers all grounds. This is by the means of ATVs and bicycles, along with stationed ambulances and first aid stations.

"Generally there are four ambulances that are placed at different places around the stadium. We have an ATV team, and we have a bike team, that also patrol the parking lots around the stadium. We also stay staged, 3 or 4 units throughout different areas of the city, in order to ensure a rapid response," said Bryant Hall, Paramedic with Mon Health and Lead Member of Bike Team.

The days starts nearly 5 hours before kickoff for the EMTs.

"So we start out by basically a morning briefing, then they go to work, and then before the main gameday crews come over, we also do another briefing and then a debriefing after the game," said Patrick Cornell.

Because they're on bikes and ATVs, Mon Health personnel can get to calls in the tailgating areas quicker than an ambulance. Some of the more common calls prior to the game include falls, and people passing out due to dehydration or drinking alcohol.

"We have found that a bike can get through the parking lot to any patient, faster than the atv's or the ambulances can and that's even running lights and sirens. People tend not to get out of the way," said Bryant Hall.

Throughout the season, the EMTs treat a wide range of emergencies, from heat stroke in the hotter weather and hypothermia in the colder months.

The team is also responsible for activity after the game.

"So until the parking lot actually thins out, we're responsible to be here and make sure we cover everything," said Bryant Hall

If you do encounter an emergency during a WVU football game, inside or outside the stadium, the command post can be called at 304-293-FANS.