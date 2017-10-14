Local Church Hosts Drug Awareness Walk

Neighbors in Action in Harrison county and the United Methodist Temple teamed up to hold a walk, Saturday, where the group knocked on doors in the neighborhood and passed out information about how to help people who see, experience or know someone suffering through drug abuse. The group handed out flyers with tip line phone numbers, information about community resources and programs and drug detox facilities.

The main thing is just meeting neighbors face to face, door to door, and talking about this issue, not only empowering them with the information but talking to them about some of the problems that we have in our community that stem from drugs," said Wayne Worth of Neighbors in Action of Harrison County.

"We feel like if we could help them get their lives turned around by empowering them with information and by empowering them with love and compassion, and show them that we really do actively care about the people that they love, then I think we’re going to start seeing a shift," Worth added.

Started last winter, the group has passed out flyers to over 3,000 homes, with the target areas on Saturday being Locust Avenue and Mulberry Street, where there’s been a recent string of graffiti and drug-related crime. The goal was to encourage citizens to call tip lines when they see drug related activity, and to take a proactive approach to spread the word before something bad happens.

As part of the faith community, it’s just important to come together and just let people know that we care, we love them, and we just want to help people get the help that they need," said Pastor Dustin McCune.