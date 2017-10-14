'Iron Pour' Allows Students to Experience Collaborative Cast Iron Art and Technology.

Saturday afternoon, faculty, students, and artists from across the region gathered for the 'Iron Pour' at Fairmont State University.

This production is a cast iron process where the teams break up and melt down scrap iron in a custom built furnace.

This is a process artist use to cast metal into sand molds and make sculptures.

"It's a chance for our students to get their hands dirty a little bit and work in a process that was for a long time was relegated to industry and now fine arts has kind of taken it on and put it as a medium, so it's a good chance for students to work in that fashion and also to kind of connect with the industrial heritage of the region," said Jeremy Entwistle, Assistant Professor of Sculpture at Fairmont State University.

Many pieces were cast out of the iron on Saturday, using molds from students from multiple universities.