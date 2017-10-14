Monongalia County Celebrates 250 years Of The Mason-Dixon line

Many People are gathering at the Mason Dixon Historical Park this weekend to Commemorate the 250th anniversary of the October 1767 ending of the Mason-Dixon Line Survey.

The celebration location is on what is now the shared border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The festival is filled with historical societies, food vendors, quality arts and crafters, and a Quality quilt show.

The survey was done by Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon, when they were in the area from October 8th to October 20th, 1767.

"I have a lot of background on this, I've done research for decades, and this is the most historic spot, and it's a beautiful park, so why not come here," said

Festival activities will continue Sunday through 3 pm, when a dedication ceremony will be held on the Mason Dixon line , celebrating the third crossing of Dunkard Creek Recreation area.