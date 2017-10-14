Community Baby Shower Helps Local Moms

Having a child is a life-changing and expensive.

Some local families got a little bit of help with the expense Saturday morning in Fairmont at the community baby shower.

Local groups came together to donate supplies.

The event also included tips for parents on parenting and taking care of newborns.

"23 mothers are going to get everything they need for the first couple of months of their baby's lives. That's big. And it's going to make a difference in their lives. Instead of having to think about food versus diapers or baby wipes versus whatever. Their needs are going to be met and we're honored," said Frank Jarman, Marion County Resource Network executive director.

The event was held at Christ Episcopal Church in Fairmont.