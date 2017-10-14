Harrison County Bridge Re-Named

A local bridge got a name change Saturday morning to honor a West Virginia veteran.

Harold Dean Baker served during World War II and was taken prisoner during the war.

His family along with local elected officials worked to get the Gregory's Run Bridge named in his honor.

Saturday, the community came together to celebrate the bridge renaming and the sacrifices made by Baker.

"Anyone to spend time in a prison camp or in the military, they all need to be honored. It's not just my dad, it's for everybody to show we appreciate what they have done. And it's a little special for me because I was the supervisor when [the bridge] was replaced for the department of highways," said Kevin Baker, Harold Dean Baker's son.

The bridge is off Gregory's Run in Harrison county.