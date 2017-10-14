Glenville Family Raises Funds for 'Rosie Bell'

A local woman celebrated her 96 birthday Saturday afternoon at the Poky Dot in Fairmont.

Ruby Coberly worked as a blueprint maker during World War II.

Now she and her family members are working to raise money for a West Virginia Rosie the Riveter bell post to be placed in Glenville, where she lives.

The bell is meant to honor and pay tribute to the many women who helped in the war efforts.

"The Rosies changed America's culture extremely. Before then women didn't wear pants for one thing. But also it gave women an opportunity to be in the workplace to work for a salary," said Gary Coberly, Ruby Coberly's son.

If you'd like to help, make donation for the bell in the name of 'Thanks! Plain and Simple' or just 'WV Rosie Bell' and send it to: WV Rosie the Riveter Bell, P. O. Box 163, Glenville, WV 26351.