WVU Police Issue All Clear Following Threat

By Paige Hopkins, Marion and Taylor County Reporter
MORGANTOWN -

Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. the Burger King at the West Virginia University Mountainlair received three prank calls, the third call contained a threat. WVU Police then evacuated the building and conducted a sweep with UPD K-9 explosive units.

No explosives were found. The building reopened with an all-clear at approximately 10 p.m.

Officials later tracked the call and located the juvenile who then confessed to making the threat. A juvenile petition has since been filed: Threat of Mass Violence and Telephone Misuse.

