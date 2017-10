Here are the nominees for Week 8 Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week:"

Ryan Strader to Adam Cunningham to Brandon Landis – Buckhannon-Upshur

Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano – Notre Dame

John Merica to Caleb Strakal – Bridgeport

Cast your vote before the poll closes Monday at noon. We'll reveal the winning play Monday at 6 p.m. inside the 12 SportsZone.