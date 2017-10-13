Local Veteran Organizes Food Drive

The grocery store is a place we go to buy food, but Marine Veteran Christopher Morris is hoping this October the grocery store will also serve as a place to give back.

Through the O.P. Good to Go initiative Morris is helping raise food donations for local pantries and shelters.

"Well anybody that comes into those community kitchens can come into the community kitchens. They don't turn anyone away. But that's where we're going to be able to find those veterans. It started for homeless veterans but it's going to benefit everybody," Morris said.

And he knows where to find homeless veterans because he went undercover homeless in May to get first-hand research on where the greatest needs lie.

"This is what my purpose is and that's why I put this mission together and that's why this is so important to me and that's why I work so hard at this."

Morris said he works in honor of his former roommate Corporal Tyler Burroughs who took is life last year.

"This is a continuation on of Tyler's mission and I'm very proud to be able to continue this on for Tyler because he was one heck of a solider. And as a Marine to be able to continue this on for him I'm very proud to do that. I get asked all the time: 'How can we help our veterans?' This is a way to be able to do it."

The drive provides a way to help veterans and a way for Morris to fulfill what he calls his purpose.

"I needed to find my purpose and the answer to veterans suicide is just that finding your purpose and I struggled with that back in November myself and this is my purpose."

Stop by any Morgantown Kroger during the month of October to donate canned goods or supplies.