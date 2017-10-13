MPARC Plans to Develop 40 Acres

Development plans are forming for a 40 acre piece of land in Fairmont.

MPARC, along with area business owners and stakeholders met Friday to discuss plans for a future trail, picnic areas, an arboretum and more for the land in East Fairmont.

Officials describe the property as a wilderness in the middle of Fairmont along the river. They're in the preliminary planning phases.

"It's river front, hopefully some day put in some docks to make the property accessible from the river. And the meeting today [Friday] was to get a lot of the minds together that have input and vested interest in this area and figure out what all we can do and who all is on board and what their ideas are," said John Provins, Marion County Parks and Recreation events director.

There's no official timeline for the development project.