North Fire Burns in Grant County

Approximately 198 acres of Monongahela National Forest Area in Grant County have burnt since flames started Sunday, October 2.

All National Forest System lands within Grant County south and east of the North Fork South Branch of the Potomac River, to Smoke Hole Road, and to the Grant/Pendleton County line are closed.

“We have a handle on the east side. We do have somewhat of a containment line on the east side right along North Fork Trail. The west side is full of snags, very steep rocky terrain. I think this rain that we had put a damper on it, but being early in the fire season for West Virginia we still have leafs on the trees,” said Incident Commander Ryan Sundberg.

If the fire is still on the ground or logs are burning, the falling leafs could potentially ignite and create heavy smoke. Teams are working on a plan to stay ahead of any eventuality.

“North Fork Mountain is a really popular long-distance hiking trail, and this fire is pretty much in the middle or at least the northern end of that hiking trail. We have a lot of backpackers, mountain bikers, and unfortunately, we’ve had to close the northern tip of the trail just to keep the public and firefighters safe,” said District Ranger Troy Waskey.

With the fall foliage at full peak, tourists visit frequently. Some things to remember when visiting the area are being aware of surroundings, staying away from marked areas, and giving emergency crews the space they need.

“We expect it to be busy this weekend. Unfortunately, the trail will be closed through the weekend and probably for a couple more weeks after that,” continued Waskey.

The 140 firefighters currently on the mountain will be leaving next week and handing the containment efforts over to district emergency workers.

“We’re going to hand off a really good plan with the district, give them some trigger points. If they start seeing fire activity, they can respond. They can go and blow out the lines that we put in and work on it that way,” continued Sundberg.

Crews are hopeful with dryer weather the containment efforts can increase.