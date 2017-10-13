WVWC Welcomes New President

The 127th Founder’s Day Convocation at West Virginia Wesleyan College included the inauguration of Wesleyan’s 19th President, Dr. Joel Thierstien.

Dr. Thierstien joined the College at the beginning of the fall semester, and with student and staff encouragement has fit in well at the institution. Dr. Thierstein earned a Ph.D., Master of Science, and Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University.

“I’m very passionate about education. I’ve been passionate about education my whole life and this is a great honor to be here and be part of the community here. This is an amazing place and you look around the campus, it’s a beautiful campus as well. We love to have the West Virginia students. All the best and the brightest come to West Virginia Wesleyan College,” said Dr. Thierstein.

Dr. Thierstein added College President to his long list of educational positions and achievements. He looks forward to the difference he can make at the honorable institution.