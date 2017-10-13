Emergency Crews Learn Through Disaster Simulation

Emergency crews from several counties and volunteers participated in a disaster simulation at Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area in Tucker County on Sunday, October 1.

The goal of the simulation was to give first responders and ski crews a first-hand look at what they could be up against during a multifaceted disaster event. With a fire, ski lift failure and multiple injuries and deaths, crews were challenged to work together and collaborate with each other to run an effective relief response and find the kinks in their effectiveness.

“In this exercise, like any other exercise, our players would like to have additional opportunities to practice the communication element of it. That’s just one of those things that’s not necessarily an area for improvement, it’s just something that’s well practiced and needs to be well practiced,” said Jeff Harvey of JH Consulting.

The simulation revealed strengths and weaknesses.

JH Consulting in Buckhannon will be helping the emergency crews work on a collaborative effort to be better prepared in the future.