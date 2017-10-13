Fraternity Hosts Scare Tour for Charity

Phi Beta Lambda organization at Alderson Broaddus University will be hosting its first annual scare tour at the Withers Brandon Building on campus.



Halloweekend starts Friday, October 13 from 8 p.m. to midnight and runs for the next three weekends.

Participants can work their way out of an escape room, be terrified through a clown-themed haunted house, enjoy food and games.

“It’s been cool getting everyone’s ideas into this because with the clown room, for instance, I never would have thought of using the beds and stuff from the old hospital. It's really cool to see other’s ideas and how it gets put together and turned into—I think it's going to be a hit—this great creation,” said Phi Beta Lambda's Jeremy Linaburg.

The funds raised will go to support the fraternity’s national charity, the March of Dimes.