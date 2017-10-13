West Virginia Junior College Holds Career Fair

The West Virginia Junior College held their annual career fair on Friday.

The event was open to students, graduates and the general public.



Twenty-three employers, including the fields of medical, pharmacy technician, legal and business, were available to talk with those attending.

The college advised students to dress professionally and bring their resume to the event.

"So some of the employers have actually been sitting down and doing small, mock interviews with them, which has been really really helpful for the students, for when they do graduate, I think this kind of gives them that practice that they need for when they graduate and actually do go on interviews," said Samantha Esposito, West Virginia Junior College.

The event gave students an opportunity to build a professional network.