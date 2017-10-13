WVU Takes Part in National GameDay Recycling Challenge

The WVU Athletic Department has partnered with the WVU Office of Sustainability to compete in the National GameDay Recycling Challenge.

The challenge will take place during Saturday's football game against Texas Tech. Fans are encouraged to recycle clean cardboard, drink cartons, empty plastic and glass bottles and containers and aluminum cans.

Volunteers will go throughout the parking lots surrounding the stadium to distribute recycling bags to fans that are tailgating.

"So anyone can just fill up these bags with recyclable materials and just leave them in the parking lots anywhere, and then at the end of the game, our cleaning crew comes through and collects these bags, so it's really easy," said Colin Braley, assistant director of facilities and operations with the WVU Athletic Department.

There will also be nearly 200 yellow recycling bins around the Milan Puskar Stadium for fans to use.

During the 2016 season, WVU collected nearly 40,000 pounds of recyclable materials. This year, fans are encouraged to recycle more to beat last year's total.