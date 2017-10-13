$3M to Support West Virginia Families Hit by Drug Addiction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Federal health authorities have awarded $3 million over five years for a joint project of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Prestera Center, Marshall University and the Children's Home Society to help 200 children and families affected by drug addiction.

It supports increased family therapy and care coordination for "wrap-around" services in Lincoln, Cabell and Wayne counties,

Linda Watts, acting commissioner for the state's Bureau for Children and Families, says they hope to decrease the number or children getting care outside their homes.

Children up to age 12 and their families will be served by Prestera, those up to age five by Marshall and those five to 12 by Children's Home Society.

Services include intensive case management, concrete supports like transportation and behavioral health assessment and treatment.

