Highland Clarksburg Hospital Donates More than 200 Shoes to Harr - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Highland Clarksburg Hospital Donates More than 200 Shoes to Harrison County Schools

Posted: Updated:
By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Connect

Helping Harrison County students continue on the right foot was the initiative behind Highland Clarksburg Hospital's latest project.

This was the first year for the Soles for September project and the hospital said it is excited to see its success. The hospital collected shoes through all of September. On Friday, the hospital bagged the shoes and prepared to take them to schools in Harrison County. 

"So we are going to be giving back to two schools. This morning we are actually delivering the shoes. We exceeded our goal of  200 plus and we have almost 300 pairs of shoes," said Shannon Putman, director of marketing.

The hospital also collected school supplies to donate with the shoes.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.