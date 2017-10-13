Highland Clarksburg Hospital Donates More than 200 Shoes to Harrison County Schools

Helping Harrison County students continue on the right foot was the initiative behind Highland Clarksburg Hospital's latest project.

This was the first year for the Soles for September project and the hospital said it is excited to see its success. The hospital collected shoes through all of September. On Friday, the hospital bagged the shoes and prepared to take them to schools in Harrison County.

"So we are going to be giving back to two schools. This morning we are actually delivering the shoes. We exceeded our goal of 200 plus and we have almost 300 pairs of shoes," said Shannon Putman, director of marketing.

The hospital also collected school supplies to donate with the shoes.