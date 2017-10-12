Results From Big 10 Cross County Meet

In Fairmont Thursday, the Big 10 Boys and Girls Cross Country Championship was held.

Philip Barbour's Jessica Melvin, just oversteps East Fairmont's Erykah Christopher with a time of 19:44.12 for the first place finish. Philip Barbour's Kierra Hodge finished third with a final time of 20:20.56.

The Bridgeport girls won the team title with 60 points, Philip Barbour second with 85 and Preston third with 107.

In the boys' meet, Preston's Ward Ries earned the Big 10 title with a final time of 16:44.91. Bridgeport's Mark Duez edged Prestons' Cole Friend by just one second for the second place finish.

The Preston boys captured their first conference title since 2004 with 50 total points.